Han Dong-hoon Announces Presidential Bid Amidst Political Turmoil
Han Dong-hoon, ex-leader of South Korea's People Power Party, declared his presidential campaign as the nation readies for the June 3 election. The race follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, upheld after his contentious martial law declaration last December.
Han Dong-hoon, the former head of South Korea's People Power Party, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming presidential election.
The election, scheduled for June 3, comes in the wake of Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The former president was removed from office following the upholding of an impeachment related to his martial law declaration last December.
As Han Dong-hoon gears up for the presidential race, South Korea braces for a pivotal election amidst a backdrop of political unrest.
