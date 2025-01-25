West Singhbhum Police Crack Down on Illegal Poppy Farms and Maoist Activities

In a significant operation, the West Singhbhum district police successfully eradicated over 150 acres of illegal poppy cultivation, as reported by authorities on Saturday.

The largest bust took place under Bandgaon police station with 91 acres destroyed, followed by crackdowns in Tebo, Toklo, and Karaikela areas, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Additional gains included the neutralization of seven Maoists, arrest of 35 suspects, and seizure of explosives, firearms, and cash during the extensive anti-Maoist operations conducted throughout 2024.

