Six Nigerian Nationals Detained in Delhi for Overstaying Visas
Six Nigerian nationals, including two women, have been detained in Delhi for overstaying their visas by over four years. The operation, carried out by the Delhi Police in Sunlight Colony, led to the production of most before the FRRO. One individual faces additional legal charges.
Delhi Police detained six Nigerian nationals, including two women, for overstaying their visas by more than four years, an official stated on Saturday. The operation took place in Sunlight Colony following specific intelligence.
Those detained were identified as Ezeogu Obiorah Franklin Howard, Boadu Nancy, Kouadio Yopo Leopold, Henry, Marry Theresa, and Sandey Patrik. They were found living secretly in Delhi.
The FRRO ordered detention for five of them while Sandey Patrik was handed over to the Uttam Nagar police due to an ongoing case under the Foreigners Act, with a non-bailable warrant against him. The property owner where they stayed also faces charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
