Left Menu

Six Nigerian Nationals Detained in Delhi for Overstaying Visas

Six Nigerian nationals, including two women, have been detained in Delhi for overstaying their visas by over four years. The operation, carried out by the Delhi Police in Sunlight Colony, led to the production of most before the FRRO. One individual faces additional legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:17 IST
Six Nigerian Nationals Detained in Delhi for Overstaying Visas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police detained six Nigerian nationals, including two women, for overstaying their visas by more than four years, an official stated on Saturday. The operation took place in Sunlight Colony following specific intelligence.

Those detained were identified as Ezeogu Obiorah Franklin Howard, Boadu Nancy, Kouadio Yopo Leopold, Henry, Marry Theresa, and Sandey Patrik. They were found living secretly in Delhi.

The FRRO ordered detention for five of them while Sandey Patrik was handed over to the Uttam Nagar police due to an ongoing case under the Foreigners Act, with a non-bailable warrant against him. The property owner where they stayed also faces charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025