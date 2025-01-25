Left Menu

Defence Minister Meets Vice President

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence on Saturday. The meeting between these eminent officials was publicized through a post by the Vice President's office, underscoring government interactions at the highest level and highlighting ongoing collaborations within India's leadership.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence, sparking discussions about the intersections of defense and governmental strategy at top leadership levels.

This significant meeting was announced by the Vice President's office in a post on the social media platform, X, emphasizing the importance of regular dialogue between India's key political figures.

The session underscores a commitment to strengthening collaborative efforts across governmental departments, reflecting ongoing priorities within India's political hierarchy.

