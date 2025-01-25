Left Menu

Revamping Justice: Kerala's New Judicial Era

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for timely justice and inaugurated a new court building at Thalassery to address judicial delays. Highlighting the importance of swift case resolutions, Vijayan announced a digital paperless court and pledged ongoing improvements to the judicial system.

Updated: 25-01-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance judicial efficiency, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a new court building at Thalassery's District Court Complex on Saturday. Addressing the age-old issue of delayed justice, Vijayan highlighted the critical need for the judiciary to earn back public trust.

With over five crore cases pending across India, Vijayan pointed to factors like lawyer's frequent delay requests and a shortage of judges as culprits. He emphasized leveraging modern technology to manage and expedite case volumes.

Vijayan also discussed the establishment of 105 courts in Kerala over the past eight years, emphasizing the launch of the country's first paperless digital court in Kollam. The new court complex at Thalassery, costing Rs 57 crore, is constructed to blend heritage and modernity while enhancing judicial functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

