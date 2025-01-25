Empowering Democracy: Celebrating the 15th National Voters' Day in Delhi

The 15th National Voters' Day was celebrated by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, with activities aimed at enhancing voter participation, especially among young and first-time voters.

The event featured the distribution of awards to young voters, quiz competition winners, and electoral officers, honoring their role in fortifying democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz emphasized the day's importance in educating and empowering voters, making elections inclusive and participative. The celebration also recognized exceptional electoral officers for their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)