Empowering Democracy: Celebrating the 15th National Voters' Day in Delhi

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, celebrated the 15th National Voters' Day with activities to boost voter engagement, especially among first-time voters. Awards were given for outstanding electoral practices, fostering democratic participation. The event included quizzes, awards, and messages promoting civic engagement and responsible voting.

The 15th National Voters' Day was celebrated by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, with activities aimed at enhancing voter participation, especially among young and first-time voters.

The event featured the distribution of awards to young voters, quiz competition winners, and electoral officers, honoring their role in fortifying democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz emphasized the day's importance in educating and empowering voters, making elections inclusive and participative. The celebration also recognized exceptional electoral officers for their contributions.

