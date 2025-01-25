Left Menu

Courtroom Controversy in Ajmer: Hindu Sena President's Shocking Allegation

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta claims an attack on his car by unidentified gunmen in Ajmer may be linked to his court case alleging the Ajmer Sharif Dargah's foundation on a former Hindu temple site. Authorities are investigating Gupta's claims as police gather evidence at the scene.

Vishnu Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta reported that two unidentified individuals fired at his car in Ajmer on Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the Gegal police station area, but Gupta emerged unharmed.

According to Circle Officer Ramchandra, investigations are ongoing into the incident after Gupta identified the attack happening en route to Delhi. The assailants allegedly pursued the vehicle near Gagwana, making their escape soon after.

High-ranking officials, alongside a forensic team, examined the scene following Gupta's report of a bullet striking the vehicle's driver's side. Gupta insists the attack relates to his legal petition involving the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

