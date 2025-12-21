Left Menu

Prime Minister Albanese Faces Heat Amid Bondi Beach Memorial for Gun Attack Victims

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was met with boos at a Bondi Beach memorial for victims of a gun attack targeting a Jewish Hanukkah festival. Critics argue his government hasn't curbed rising antisemitism. Security agencies are under review, and a nationwide gun buyback has been announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:34 IST
Anthony Albanese

Amidst heightened emotions at Bondi Beach, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced a chorus of boos during a memorial for victims of a recent gun attack. The attack, targeting a Jewish Hanukkah festival, left 15 dead and scores injured, leading to nationwide calls for reflection amid a surge in antisemitism.

Albanese, criticized for insufficiently addressing antisemitism, attended the memorial under heavy security but did not speak. He has initiated a review of law enforcement and intelligence agencies to ensure national safety, revealing gaps in current procedures and announcing a national gun buyback initiative.

Authorities are investigating the attack as an ISIS-inspired act of terrorism. The incident has sparked increased security nationwide and has been labeled the most severe in a series of antisemitic acts in Australia since Israel's recent conflict. Albanese condemned anti-immigration rallies accompanying the memorial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

