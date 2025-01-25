Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace and Co-Terror Networks

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlights the 'whole of government approach' being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate co-terror networks and drug syndicates. Efforts include drug de-addiction, financial support for displaced persons, and fostering sustainable development for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:21 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace and Co-Terror Networks
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm commitment to combating drug abuse and terrorism, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has revealed the implementation of a 'whole of government approach' in Jammu and Kashmir. Announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, these measures aim to dismantle co-terror networks and drug syndicates effectively.

Highlighting the efforts in a public address, Sinha paid homage to the soldiers and law enforcement officers standing guard and stressed their role as peace pillars in the region. He underscored initiatives like the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan aimed at breaking the cycle of addiction.

Sinha also pointed out development efforts such as transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrants, financial aid to displaced individuals, and a larger vision for sustainable development to empower J&K's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025