Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace and Co-Terror Networks

In a firm commitment to combating drug abuse and terrorism, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has revealed the implementation of a 'whole of government approach' in Jammu and Kashmir. Announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, these measures aim to dismantle co-terror networks and drug syndicates effectively.

Highlighting the efforts in a public address, Sinha paid homage to the soldiers and law enforcement officers standing guard and stressed their role as peace pillars in the region. He underscored initiatives like the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan aimed at breaking the cycle of addiction.

Sinha also pointed out development efforts such as transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrants, financial aid to displaced individuals, and a larger vision for sustainable development to empower J&K's citizens.

