Tensions Rise Amid Gaza Truce Swap Delays

In a significant development under the Gaza truce, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday. The exchange, however, was overshadowed by the delay in freeing another Israeli hostage, prompting Israel to suspend the planned return of Gazans to the conflict-ravaged northern region.

The exchange drew cheering crowds on both sides, with Israelis celebrating in Tel Aviv and Palestinians in Ramallah. Yet, the delay in the release of a female civilian hostage led to accusations of truce violations, with Hamas promising her release next week. This has kept tensions high in an already volatile region.

As the ceasefire unfolds, concerns continue over its fragility. With 90 hostages still in Gaza, both parties must navigate complex negotiations to ensure peace persists, amid Israel's conditional stance and Hamas's demands. In the meantime, thousands of displaced Palestinians are eager to return to their homes, awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)