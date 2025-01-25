Left Menu

Kristi Noem Takes Charge as Homeland Security Secretary

Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, has been confirmed as the new homeland security secretary by the Senate. As a key figure in national security, Noem will lead the agency crucial for President Trump's immigration policies. Her nomination saw bipartisan support in committee votes.

The Senate has confirmed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the new homeland security secretary, placing her at the helm of a vital agency for national security and the enforcement of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The confirmation came during a rare Saturday session, following a dramatic tie-breaking vote for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the night before. Noem's appointment adds to the growing national security team, which includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Noem, a strong supporter of Trump, gained bipartisan backing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee with a 13-2 vote to advance her nomination. Republicans remain confident in her ability to lead border security efforts and strengthen immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

