U.S. Commerce Department Launches National Security Probes
The U.S. Commerce Department has commenced national security investigations concerning the import of drones, related components, and polysilicon, essential for solar panels and semiconductors. Previously undisclosed, these Section 232 investigations could lead to increased tariffs on these imports.
The United States Commerce Department announced the initiation of national security investigations targeting imports of drones and polysilicon, crucial for solar panels and semiconductors.
Referred to as 'Section 232' investigations, they commenced on July 1, though their existence was not revealed to the public until now.
The outcome of these inquiries may lead to the imposition of higher tariffs on the affected imports, signaling potential shifts in trade policy.
