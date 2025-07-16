Shifting Tides: Key Officials Exit White House National Security Council Amid Organizational Upheaval
Two senior officials, Ian Bennitt and Brian McCormack, have departed the White House National Security Council amid significant organizational changes. Bennitt is moving to the private sector, while McCormack joins Senator Bill Hagerty's team. These exits follow a series of dismissals that have reshaped the NSC's structure and focus.
Two senior officials have exited the White House National Security Council (NSC), highlighting ongoing organizational changes within the body. Ian Bennitt and Brian McCormack's departures mark the latest in a series of exits that have significantly reshaped the NSC's structure.
Bennitt, formerly the senior director for maritime and industrial capacity, is expected to join the private sector, while McCormack, the NSC's chief of staff, will become the chief of staff for Republican Senator Bill Hagerty. This move follows sweeping staff changes that have greatly reduced the size and capabilities of the NSC, once a central pillar of national security policy coordination.
The departure of Bennitt, in particular, draws attention due to the Trump administration's emphasis on strengthening America's maritime capabilities, a priority that has seen shifting focus to other White House agencies. These staff changes at the NSC, alongside strategic shifts, signal a realignment in national security policy direction and priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
