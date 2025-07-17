Left Menu

Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists Challenge Under National Security Scrutiny

An appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, charged under the national security law, concluded early. Defense lawyers criticized previous fair trial conduct, questioning judges' interventions. Activists jailed for organizing a primary election in 2020 sought sentence reductions, citing flawed trial processes. The judgment is expected within nine months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:19 IST
Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists Challenge Under National Security Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An appeal hearing involving 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, who were convicted under the national security law, wrapped up earlier than anticipated on Thursday, sparking debates over the fairness of their previous trial. Lawyers representing the activists argued that judges in their initial trial frequently interrupted and challenged the defendants.

The activists were part of the '47 democrats' case, initially arrested for organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020, which led to sentences ranging from four to ten years for 45 of them. Two were cleared of charges, while the others, including Prince Wong who pleaded guilty, are now contesting their convictions and sentences.

The complicated nature of the case, involving accusations of conspiracy against the government, means the judgment from the recent appeal hearing could take up to nine months. The case highlights the tension between pro-democracy activities and the stringent national security measures imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025