Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists Challenge Under National Security Scrutiny

An appeal hearing involving 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, who were convicted under the national security law, wrapped up earlier than anticipated on Thursday, sparking debates over the fairness of their previous trial. Lawyers representing the activists argued that judges in their initial trial frequently interrupted and challenged the defendants.

The activists were part of the '47 democrats' case, initially arrested for organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020, which led to sentences ranging from four to ten years for 45 of them. Two were cleared of charges, while the others, including Prince Wong who pleaded guilty, are now contesting their convictions and sentences.

The complicated nature of the case, involving accusations of conspiracy against the government, means the judgment from the recent appeal hearing could take up to nine months. The case highlights the tension between pro-democracy activities and the stringent national security measures imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)