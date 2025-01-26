Tragedy in North Darfur: WHO Calls for an End to Attacks on Healthcare

The World Health Organization's chief made a passionate plea on Saturday to stop assaults on healthcare workers and facilities across Sudan. This announcement followed a catastrophic drone attack on a hospital in Sudan's North Darfur, which took the lives of more than 70 individuals while injuring numerous others.

'The Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, the only operational hospital in El Fasher, plays a crucial role by offering gynecological, obstetric, medical, surgical, and pediatric services, as well as nutrition stabilization,' shared WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via X after the strike.

Sudan's ongoing war, sparked in April 2023 over the merging of military forces, has led to immense loss of life, made millions homeless, and left half the population hungry. The RSF has been primarily blamed for ethnically charged violence, which has generated a dire humanitarian situation in the region.

