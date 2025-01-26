Left Menu

Tragedy in North Darfur: WHO Calls for an End to Attacks on Healthcare

The WHO chief has urged a halt on attacks against healthcare facilities in Sudan after a devastating drone strike on a hospital in North Darfur killed over 70 people. The ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and RSF is causing widespread humanitarian crises and ethnic violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization's chief made a passionate plea on Saturday to stop assaults on healthcare workers and facilities across Sudan. This announcement followed a catastrophic drone attack on a hospital in Sudan's North Darfur, which took the lives of more than 70 individuals while injuring numerous others.

'The Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, the only operational hospital in El Fasher, plays a crucial role by offering gynecological, obstetric, medical, surgical, and pediatric services, as well as nutrition stabilization,' shared WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via X after the strike.

Sudan's ongoing war, sparked in April 2023 over the merging of military forces, has led to immense loss of life, made millions homeless, and left half the population hungry. The RSF has been primarily blamed for ethnically charged violence, which has generated a dire humanitarian situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

