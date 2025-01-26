Fiery Protests: Self-Immolation Attempts on Republic Day in Maharashtra

On Republic Day, two dramatic self-immolation attempts unfolded in Maharashtra, targeting state ministers during official events, according to local police.

In Beed, Nitin Mujmule made a fiery protest against alleged municipal corruption, aiming his ire at state Minister Dattatray Bharne by attempting to ignite himself in front of the minister's convoy. Police intervened swiftly, preventing the fire from taking hold.

In a similar scene in Dhule, Vavdya Patil's protest at a flag-unfurling ceremony was directed at Guardian Minister Jayakumar Rawal, spotlighting alleged police inaction on illegal cattle transport. Both individuals were subsequently detained and released without further incident.

