Fiery Protests: Self-Immolation Attempts on Republic Day in Maharashtra
Two men attempted to self-immolate in the presence of state ministers in Maharashtra on Republic Day. Nitin Mujmule protested against alleged municipal corruption in Beed, while Vavdya Patil demonstrated against police inaction in Dhule. Both were detained and later released by police.
- Country:
- India
On Republic Day, two dramatic self-immolation attempts unfolded in Maharashtra, targeting state ministers during official events, according to local police.
In Beed, Nitin Mujmule made a fiery protest against alleged municipal corruption, aiming his ire at state Minister Dattatray Bharne by attempting to ignite himself in front of the minister's convoy. Police intervened swiftly, preventing the fire from taking hold.
In a similar scene in Dhule, Vavdya Patil's protest at a flag-unfurling ceremony was directed at Guardian Minister Jayakumar Rawal, spotlighting alleged police inaction on illegal cattle transport. Both individuals were subsequently detained and released without further incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)