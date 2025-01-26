Left Menu

Fiery Protests: Self-Immolation Attempts on Republic Day in Maharashtra

Two men attempted to self-immolate in the presence of state ministers in Maharashtra on Republic Day. Nitin Mujmule protested against alleged municipal corruption in Beed, while Vavdya Patil demonstrated against police inaction in Dhule. Both were detained and later released by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Republic Day, two dramatic self-immolation attempts unfolded in Maharashtra, targeting state ministers during official events, according to local police.

In Beed, Nitin Mujmule made a fiery protest against alleged municipal corruption, aiming his ire at state Minister Dattatray Bharne by attempting to ignite himself in front of the minister's convoy. Police intervened swiftly, preventing the fire from taking hold.

In a similar scene in Dhule, Vavdya Patil's protest at a flag-unfurling ceremony was directed at Guardian Minister Jayakumar Rawal, spotlighting alleged police inaction on illegal cattle transport. Both individuals were subsequently detained and released without further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

