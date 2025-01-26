Frustration Grows Amid Blocked Return to Northern Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were obstructed on the roads in northern Gaza on Sunday, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to return home. The delay followed Israel's accusation that Hamas breached a ceasefire, stalling movement at crossing points.

Amid the truce's fragility, highlighted by a recent exchange of hostages, witnesses report columns of people, both on foot and in vehicles, stranded along main roads. Many are unsure if their homes remain standing but are determined to return regardless.

The blockade persists despite an agreement mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Israel alleges Hamas did not fulfill certain conditions, such as providing details on hostages, while Hamas blames Israel for perpetuating the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)