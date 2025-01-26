Left Menu

Frustration Grows Amid Blocked Return to Northern Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza face delays returning home as Israel accuses Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement. The impasse underscores uncertain truce conditions. Many displaced people are eager to return, facing risks and uncertain conditions back home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:56 IST
Frustration Grows Amid Blocked Return to Northern Gaza
Tens of thousands of Palestinians were obstructed on the roads in northern Gaza on Sunday, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to return home. The delay followed Israel's accusation that Hamas breached a ceasefire, stalling movement at crossing points.

Amid the truce's fragility, highlighted by a recent exchange of hostages, witnesses report columns of people, both on foot and in vehicles, stranded along main roads. Many are unsure if their homes remain standing but are determined to return regardless.

The blockade persists despite an agreement mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Israel alleges Hamas did not fulfill certain conditions, such as providing details on hostages, while Hamas blames Israel for perpetuating the delay.

