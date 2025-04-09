Wall Street Soars as Tariff Truce Fuels Market Rally

Wall Street experienced a significant boost on Wednesday as indices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs. This development sparked a rally, particularly in technology and banking stocks, as investors welcomed the temporary halt in tariff tensions.

Despite this pause, China retaliated by imposing additional levies on U.S. goods, escalating from 34% to 84%. In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields rose following a $39-billion 10-year note auction, reflecting solid investor demand despite market volatility.

The rally saw notable gains in major indexes with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all climbing significantly. As the earnings season kicks off, investors remain cautious about tariff impacts on economic growth. Additionally, upcoming Fed minutes and inflation data are anticipated for further economic insight.

(With inputs from agencies.)