Tensions Escalate: Israeli Troops Fire Warning Shots in Southern Lebanon

In a tense development, Israeli soldiers fired warning shots in several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday. The military reported responding to perceived threats from approaching suspects, leading to a heightened alert.

The Israeli military confirmed that multiple suspects, deemed as posing an imminent threat to their troops, have been apprehended for further questioning. However, details about the number of suspects involved and their exact locations remain undisclosed.

While reports suggest possible casualties, the military has not confirmed the number of people affected nor if any suspects were struck by the warning shots.

(With inputs from agencies.)