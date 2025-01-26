Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Troops Fire Warning Shots in Southern Lebanon

Israeli soldiers fired warning shots in southern Lebanon after detecting threats from approaching suspects. The military claimed several suspects, posing imminent threats to the troops, were apprehended and are now being questioned. Specific details about the suspects or the exact location remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:57 IST
In a tense development, Israeli soldiers fired warning shots in several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday. The military reported responding to perceived threats from approaching suspects, leading to a heightened alert.

The Israeli military confirmed that multiple suspects, deemed as posing an imminent threat to their troops, have been apprehended for further questioning. However, details about the number of suspects involved and their exact locations remain undisclosed.

While reports suggest possible casualties, the military has not confirmed the number of people affected nor if any suspects were struck by the warning shots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

