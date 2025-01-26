Left Menu

Transition of VIP Security for CRPF's New Chief G P Singh

The CRPF is seeking permission to transfer the incoming chief G P Singh's VIP security cover from CISF. Appointed on January 19, Singh, a 1991 IPS officer, is noted for his extensive service in Assam and NIA. He currently holds Z category security from the CISF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:38 IST
Transition of VIP Security for CRPF's New Chief G P Singh
Security
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is in discussions with the Union Home Ministry to transfer the VIP security cover of their incoming chief, G P Singh, from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to official sources.

Appointed on January 19, G P Singh, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer, is expected to assume charge as the Director General of the CRPF this week. He currently serves as Assam's Director General of Police.

Sources have noted that due to security threats, Singh has been under CISF's protection with Z category cover in some regions and Y-plus coverage elsewhere. The CRPF aims to transition this responsibility to its security wing for high-risk dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025