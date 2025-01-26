Transition of VIP Security for CRPF's New Chief G P Singh

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is in discussions with the Union Home Ministry to transfer the VIP security cover of their incoming chief, G P Singh, from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to official sources.

Appointed on January 19, G P Singh, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer, is expected to assume charge as the Director General of the CRPF this week. He currently serves as Assam's Director General of Police.

Sources have noted that due to security threats, Singh has been under CISF's protection with Z category cover in some regions and Y-plus coverage elsewhere. The CRPF aims to transition this responsibility to its security wing for high-risk dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)