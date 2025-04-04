Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Political Debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, passed after a marathon debate, has sparked intense political discourse. While TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Congress's Sonia Gandhi criticize it as divisive, the BJP claims it will empower marginalized communities. Union Minister Rijiju promises benefits for millions, as PM Modi hails it as a step toward socio-economic justice.

TMC MP Saugata Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, has ignited a fierce political exchange, drawing diverse reactions from significant political figures. TMC MP Saugata Roy endorsed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism, arguing that the legislation will foster division across the nation.

Speaking at a press conference, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of introducing the bill to intentionally polarize the country, pledging to repeal it should a new government assume power. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi echoed these sentiments, labeling the bill a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution, warning it could perpetuate societal division.

Conversely, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill's potential benefits, arguing it would foster socio-economic advancement for Muslims. Rijiju stressed the revisions stemmed from Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the bill's passage as a landmark for inclusivity and economic justice for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

