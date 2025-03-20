Left Menu

BMW and MINI Electric Cars Revolutionize VIP Travel at Bengaluru Airport

BMW and MINI have introduced their first-ever electric cars, the BMW i7 and all-electric MINI Countryman, for VIP transport at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. These luxurious electric vehicles symbolize innovation and sustainability, offering dignitaries a premium, zero-emission travel experience. BMW Group India is committed to sustainable mobility and premium automotive solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:33 IST
BMW and MINI Electric Cars Revolutionize VIP Travel at Bengaluru Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, India—In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable luxury travel, BMW and MINI have unveiled their first-ever electric vehicles selected for VIP transportation at Kempegowda International Airport. The BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman will now serve as the official cars for dignitaries and top business figures at the airport's VIP Terminal.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the company's dedication to redefining premium travel with these eco-friendly vehicles. Corporate leaders and prominent personalities transiting through Bengaluru can expect elegance, cutting-edge technology, and zero-emission performance with these all-electric models.

The BMW i7 offers an exclusive driving experience paired with sustainability, featuring enhanced comfort and advanced entertainment systems. Meanwhile, the MINI Countryman combines iconic design with a spacious interior, perfect for urban exploration, showcasing BMW Group's commitment to fun, stylish, and environmentally conscious automobiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025