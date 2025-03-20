BMW and MINI Electric Cars Revolutionize VIP Travel at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru, India—In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable luxury travel, BMW and MINI have unveiled their first-ever electric vehicles selected for VIP transportation at Kempegowda International Airport. The BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman will now serve as the official cars for dignitaries and top business figures at the airport's VIP Terminal.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the company's dedication to redefining premium travel with these eco-friendly vehicles. Corporate leaders and prominent personalities transiting through Bengaluru can expect elegance, cutting-edge technology, and zero-emission performance with these all-electric models.

The BMW i7 offers an exclusive driving experience paired with sustainability, featuring enhanced comfort and advanced entertainment systems. Meanwhile, the MINI Countryman combines iconic design with a spacious interior, perfect for urban exploration, showcasing BMW Group's commitment to fun, stylish, and environmentally conscious automobiles.

