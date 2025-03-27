CISF Personnel Suspended for Alleged Fake IT Raid in Kolkata

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended five of its personnel, including a female constable, after they were arrested by the Kolkata Police. The arrests were made in connection with an alleged fake Income Tax raid and subsequent robbery at a house near Kolkata, raising serious concerns within the security agency.

A CISF statement confirmed that a high-ranking official is spearheading an internal investigation, which aims to be completed swiftly and efficiently. The force has vowed to take stringent action against any individuals found guilty of misconduct as a result of the inquiry.

According to the police, the illicit raid occurred on March 18, when the accused allegedly posed as Income Tax officers to loot Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewelry. The arrest of the CISF members came after a detailed probe that included CCTV footage analysis and a lead provided by an apprehended driver involved in the crime.

