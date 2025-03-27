CISF Personnel Impersonate Tax Officials in Kolkata Heist
Five Central Industrial Security Force personnel were suspended after being arrested for allegedly robbing a Kolkata woman. Posing as Income-Tax officials, the gang stole cash, jewellery, and a DVR from the victim's home. An internal inquiry has been launched, and the investigation continues.
Five personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been suspended following their arrest by West Bengal Police for allegedly robbing a woman in Kolkata. The men, along with three others, reportedly impersonated Income-Tax officials during the heist, official sources revealed on Thursday.
On March 18, posing as income-tax officers, the gang raided the home of Vinita Singh in the Chinar Park area, as reported by Kolkata Police. Among the arrested CISF members are an inspector, a head constable, and three constables, one of whom is a woman.
A CISF officer confirmed an internal investigation led by a senior force member has commenced, while the suspended personnel, from various units, remain in police custody. The robbers allegedly made off with Rs 3 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, and a DVR connected to CCTV cameras, raising suspicions when no seizure list was provided, leading to a police complaint.
