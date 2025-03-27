Left Menu

CISF Personnel Impersonate Tax Officials in Kolkata Heist

Five Central Industrial Security Force personnel were suspended after being arrested for allegedly robbing a Kolkata woman. Posing as Income-Tax officials, the gang stole cash, jewellery, and a DVR from the victim's home. An internal inquiry has been launched, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:25 IST
CISF Personnel Impersonate Tax Officials in Kolkata Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been suspended following their arrest by West Bengal Police for allegedly robbing a woman in Kolkata. The men, along with three others, reportedly impersonated Income-Tax officials during the heist, official sources revealed on Thursday.

On March 18, posing as income-tax officers, the gang raided the home of Vinita Singh in the Chinar Park area, as reported by Kolkata Police. Among the arrested CISF members are an inspector, a head constable, and three constables, one of whom is a woman.

A CISF officer confirmed an internal investigation led by a senior force member has commenced, while the suspended personnel, from various units, remain in police custody. The robbers allegedly made off with Rs 3 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, and a DVR connected to CCTV cameras, raising suspicions when no seizure list was provided, leading to a police complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025