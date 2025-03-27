CISF Personnel Impersonate Tax Officials in Kolkata Heist

Five personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been suspended following their arrest by West Bengal Police for allegedly robbing a woman in Kolkata. The men, along with three others, reportedly impersonated Income-Tax officials during the heist, official sources revealed on Thursday.

On March 18, posing as income-tax officers, the gang raided the home of Vinita Singh in the Chinar Park area, as reported by Kolkata Police. Among the arrested CISF members are an inspector, a head constable, and three constables, one of whom is a woman.

A CISF officer confirmed an internal investigation led by a senior force member has commenced, while the suspended personnel, from various units, remain in police custody. The robbers allegedly made off with Rs 3 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, and a DVR connected to CCTV cameras, raising suspicions when no seizure list was provided, leading to a police complaint.

