Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Amidst Political Debate
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand, attracting criticism from the Congress party. Concerns include the lack of national consensus and the pilot nature of the initiative. BJP views this as a fulfillment of electoral promises, intending to promote societal uniformity.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) starting Monday, a move that has sparked significant debate. The Congress party has criticized the decision, labeling it as a 'pilot project' lacking proper consensus, arising questions about the state-specific implementation of a 'uniform' code.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned the rationale behind implementing a state-specific version of UCC, arguing that uniformity implies a nation-wide application. Congress suggests that this is an attempt to expedite what should be a more comprehensive and consensual process.
According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has completed all preparations for UCC implementation. The BJP, which made UCC a key promise in the 2022 assembly polls, views the law as crucial for ensuring equality, organization, and harmony within the state, contributing to the vision of a developed national identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
