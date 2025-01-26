Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Amidst Political Debate

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand, attracting criticism from the Congress party. Concerns include the lack of national consensus and the pilot nature of the initiative. BJP views this as a fulfillment of electoral promises, intending to promote societal uniformity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:33 IST
Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Amidst Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) starting Monday, a move that has sparked significant debate. The Congress party has criticized the decision, labeling it as a 'pilot project' lacking proper consensus, arising questions about the state-specific implementation of a 'uniform' code.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned the rationale behind implementing a state-specific version of UCC, arguing that uniformity implies a nation-wide application. Congress suggests that this is an attempt to expedite what should be a more comprehensive and consensual process.

According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has completed all preparations for UCC implementation. The BJP, which made UCC a key promise in the 2022 assembly polls, views the law as crucial for ensuring equality, organization, and harmony within the state, contributing to the vision of a developed national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025