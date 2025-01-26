Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Amidst Political Debate

Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) starting Monday, a move that has sparked significant debate. The Congress party has criticized the decision, labeling it as a 'pilot project' lacking proper consensus, arising questions about the state-specific implementation of a 'uniform' code.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned the rationale behind implementing a state-specific version of UCC, arguing that uniformity implies a nation-wide application. Congress suggests that this is an attempt to expedite what should be a more comprehensive and consensual process.

According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has completed all preparations for UCC implementation. The BJP, which made UCC a key promise in the 2022 assembly polls, views the law as crucial for ensuring equality, organization, and harmony within the state, contributing to the vision of a developed national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)