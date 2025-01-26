Tragedy and Survival: Mediterranean Migrant Rescue

Seventeen migrants were successfully rescued from a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the German NGO Sea Punks on Sunday.

The dramatic rescue occurred early Sunday morning in the Maltese Search and Rescue (SAR) zone. Despite the valiant efforts of the medical team on board, two children perished while one was saved through CPR administered by the crew.

A Maltese rescue helicopter promptly evacuated a pregnant woman and a seriously injured man, while the remaining 15 survivors and the bodies of two children were transported by an Italian coastguard vessel. Survivors recounted that the journey began with 21 individuals, leaving two still missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)