Colombia Stops U.S. Military Migrant Flights

Colombia has refused access to its airspace for two U.S. military planes carrying deported migrants, a move highlighting tensions between the two nations.

According to anonymous U.S. sources, the flights originated in California with approximately 80 migrants on each aircraft when Colombia pulled their flight clearances.

This refusal follows Colombian President Gustavo Petro's firm social media declaration that his nation will not permit military flights for migrant transportation.

