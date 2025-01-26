Colombia Stops U.S. Military Migrant Flights
Colombia denied entry to two U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants, citing a decision by President Gustavo Petro. Each aircraft, leaving from California, had about 80 migrants onboard. The refusal comes following Petro's announcement on social media, outlining his stance against such military transports.
Colombia has refused access to its airspace for two U.S. military planes carrying deported migrants, a move highlighting tensions between the two nations.
According to anonymous U.S. sources, the flights originated in California with approximately 80 migrants on each aircraft when Colombia pulled their flight clearances.
This refusal follows Colombian President Gustavo Petro's firm social media declaration that his nation will not permit military flights for migrant transportation.
