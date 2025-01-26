Left Menu

Colombia Stops U.S. Military Migrant Flights

Colombia denied entry to two U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants, citing a decision by President Gustavo Petro. Each aircraft, leaving from California, had about 80 migrants onboard. The refusal comes following Petro's announcement on social media, outlining his stance against such military transports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:23 IST
Colombia Stops U.S. Military Migrant Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Colombia has refused access to its airspace for two U.S. military planes carrying deported migrants, a move highlighting tensions between the two nations.

According to anonymous U.S. sources, the flights originated in California with approximately 80 migrants on each aircraft when Colombia pulled their flight clearances.

This refusal follows Colombian President Gustavo Petro's firm social media declaration that his nation will not permit military flights for migrant transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025