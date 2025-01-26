Manantavady on High Alert: Tiger Declared Man-Eater in Wayanad

Authorities in Kerala's Wayanad district declared a curfew in parts of Mananthavady Municipality after a woman was killed by a tiger. The tiger, now labeled a man-eater, is slated for culling. Forest Minister A K Saseendran made this announcement during a high-level district collectorate meeting.

The curfew covers Division 1 (Pancharakolli), Division 2 (Pilakavu), and Division 36 (Chirakkara), effective from 6 am on January 27 for 48 hours. Schools and other educational institutions in these areas will be closed.

This decision follows the tragic killing of Radha, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, during a tiger attack at Priyadarshini Estate. Efforts to capture the tiger are underway, with enhanced surveillance and additional camera installations planned.

