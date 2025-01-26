Left Menu

Manantavady on High Alert: Tiger Declared Man-Eater in Wayanad

Following a fatal tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad, authorities imposed curfew and initiated measures to capture the declared man-eater. The incident sparked protests, prompting government intervention and enhanced wildlife management efforts to mitigate future threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kerala's Wayanad district declared a curfew in parts of Mananthavady Municipality after a woman was killed by a tiger. The tiger, now labeled a man-eater, is slated for culling. Forest Minister A K Saseendran made this announcement during a high-level district collectorate meeting.

The curfew covers Division 1 (Pancharakolli), Division 2 (Pilakavu), and Division 36 (Chirakkara), effective from 6 am on January 27 for 48 hours. Schools and other educational institutions in these areas will be closed.

This decision follows the tragic killing of Radha, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, during a tiger attack at Priyadarshini Estate. Efforts to capture the tiger are underway, with enhanced surveillance and additional camera installations planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

