Left Menu

Cocaine Kingpin’s Alleged Sierra Leone Appearance Sparks Investigation

Sierra Leone's government is probing reports that Jos Leijdekkers, a notorious European cocaine trafficker, is in the country under high-level protection. The police are prepared to work with international authorities. Verified visuals show Leijdekkers near President Julius Maada Bio, who denies knowing him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Freetown | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:14 IST
Cocaine Kingpin’s Alleged Sierra Leone Appearance Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • Sierra Leone

The Information Ministry of Sierra Leone announced on Sunday an investigation into media reports suggesting that European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers is in the country and receiving high-level protection. The ministry expressed the police's readiness to collaborate with the Dutch government, Interpol, and other international law enforcement agencies on the case.

Reuters verified videos and photos of a church mass in Sierra Leone dated January 1, 2025, showing Leijdekkers, a Dutch national, seated just two rows behind President Julius Maada Bio. The ministry's statement emphasized that the president had been attending various family events during the festive season and was unaware of Leijdekkers' identity or the allegations in the reports.

The situation has raised concerns internationally, prompting Sierra Leonean authorities to assure transparency and cooperation in the ongoing investigation, while the president distances himself from the controversial figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025