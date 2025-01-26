Cocaine Kingpin’s Alleged Sierra Leone Appearance Sparks Investigation

The Information Ministry of Sierra Leone announced on Sunday an investigation into media reports suggesting that European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers is in the country and receiving high-level protection. The ministry expressed the police's readiness to collaborate with the Dutch government, Interpol, and other international law enforcement agencies on the case.

Reuters verified videos and photos of a church mass in Sierra Leone dated January 1, 2025, showing Leijdekkers, a Dutch national, seated just two rows behind President Julius Maada Bio. The ministry's statement emphasized that the president had been attending various family events during the festive season and was unaware of Leijdekkers' identity or the allegations in the reports.

The situation has raised concerns internationally, prompting Sierra Leonean authorities to assure transparency and cooperation in the ongoing investigation, while the president distances himself from the controversial figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)