Left Menu

Cocaine Kingpin's Sierra Leone Sanctuary: A Tale of Alleged High-Level Protection

Reports suggest that European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers is residing in Sierra Leone under high-level protection. The Sierra Leonean government is investigating these claims while affirming its commitment against organized crime. Leijdekkers, wanted by Europol and sentenced in absentia by a Dutch court, allegedly has connections with the country's elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:20 IST
Cocaine Kingpin's Sierra Leone Sanctuary: A Tale of Alleged High-Level Protection

Sierra Leone's Information Ministry is probing claims that Jos Leijdekkers, a notorious European cocaine trafficker, is residing in the country with elite protection. The investigation follows media reports and confirmed sightings of Leijdekkers, adding pressure on Sierra Leonean authorities.

Sources indicate that Leijdekkers, sentenced to 24 years in a Dutch court last year for extensive cocaine smuggling, has been in Sierra Leone since early 2023. His presence poses questions about the nation's stance against organized crime and its ability to manage international fugitives effectively.

The Sierra Leonean government stated its willingness to work with international agencies to resolve the matter. Amidst photographic evidence showing Leijdekkers near the country's president, Sierra Leone emphasizes it will not be a refuge for crime syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025