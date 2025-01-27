Cocaine Kingpin's Sierra Leone Sanctuary: A Tale of Alleged High-Level Protection
Reports suggest that European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers is residing in Sierra Leone under high-level protection. The Sierra Leonean government is investigating these claims while affirming its commitment against organized crime. Leijdekkers, wanted by Europol and sentenced in absentia by a Dutch court, allegedly has connections with the country's elite.
Sierra Leone's Information Ministry is probing claims that Jos Leijdekkers, a notorious European cocaine trafficker, is residing in the country with elite protection. The investigation follows media reports and confirmed sightings of Leijdekkers, adding pressure on Sierra Leonean authorities.
Sources indicate that Leijdekkers, sentenced to 24 years in a Dutch court last year for extensive cocaine smuggling, has been in Sierra Leone since early 2023. His presence poses questions about the nation's stance against organized crime and its ability to manage international fugitives effectively.
The Sierra Leonean government stated its willingness to work with international agencies to resolve the matter. Amidst photographic evidence showing Leijdekkers near the country's president, Sierra Leone emphasizes it will not be a refuge for crime syndicates.
