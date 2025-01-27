Ceasefire Strained Amid Tensions Over Hostage Releases in Gaza

Tensions between Israel and Hamas are on the rise as disputes over the release of hostages test the fragility of the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza. Once again, both sides have accused each other of not adhering to the terms laid out in the agreement, leading to renewed concerns about the stability of the truce.

Violence erupted as Israeli forces fired on a crowd in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to nine others. Similar scenes unfolded in Lebanon, where protesters calling for Israeli withdrawal were met with gunfire, killing at least 22 and wounding over 120, according to local health officials.

The conflict, ignited by Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, continues to demand international attention. Despite the ceasefire's objectives, including the exchange of hostages, a permanent resolution appears elusive as disagreements persist and violence threatens to resume at any moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)