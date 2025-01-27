Left Menu

M23 Rebels Encircle Goma: A Looming Crisis in Eastern Congo

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels threaten Goma, ordering Congolese forces to disarm. The conflict intensifies humanitarian crises, prompting international condemnation. With roads blocked and flights grounded, the U.N. Security Council addresses escalating tensions, while the rebels prepare to seize control of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:52 IST
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels are closing in on the city of Goma, ordering the Congolese government's forces to lay down their arms or face further advancement. This ultimatum, communicated late on Sunday, has sent shockwaves through a region beleaguered by years of conflict.

As M23 fighters advance towards Goma, they have triggered a massive exodus of civilians, grounded flights, and blocked access to critical infrastructures. These developments have intensified the already dire humanitarian situation in eastern Congo, which is struggling with one of the world's most severe crises.

The United Nations Security Council convened to address the fast-deteriorating situation, where M23 and alleged Rwandan-backed forces close off Goma's airspace. Nations such as the United States, France, and Britain have condemned Rwanda's purported involvement, adding to the complexity of this multi-layered conflict that threatens regional stability.

