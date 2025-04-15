Global Diplomats Convene in London to Address Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis

An international coalition of diplomats and aid officials is gathering in London to address the dire humanitarian crisis afflicting Sudan. Convened by the UK, France, Germany, the EU, and the African Union, the conference aims to provide relief to the millions whose lives have been devastated by the ongoing conflict.

The meeting does not aim to mediate peace talks but concentrates on coordinating aid for Sudan, described by the UN as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Notices have circulated criticizing the absence of representatives from Sudan, highlighting a contentious exclusion amidst ongoing allegations of foreign armament support to militias.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed the urgency of the situation, marking the war as a catastrophe in need of immediate international response. With the Sudanese military recently securing control over Khartoum, the conflict remains charged in other regions, raising the risk of further regional destabilization and migration flows.

