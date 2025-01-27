Underwater Intrigue: Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigation

In a significant development, Swedish prosecutors have commenced a preliminary investigation into possible aggravated sabotage of an underwater fiber optic cable linking Latvia to the Swedish island of Gotland. The inquiry follows a reported rupture observed earlier in the day.

Authorities have ordered the detention of a vessel, the Vezhen, flagged from Malta and currently anchored near the port of Karlskrona, as part of the probe. The Swedish Coast Guard, the National Police Operations Department, and the Armed Forces are all contributing to the investigation, as confirmed by senior prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

This incident adds to existing fears about Russian interference in the Baltic region's infrastructure, particularly as NATO has initiated a new mission, 'Baltic Sentry', aimed at protecting critical undersea cables and pipelines from potential sabotage.

