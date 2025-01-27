Left Menu

Trump Initiates FEMA Overhaul Amid Criticism

President Trump's executive order establishes a review council for FEMA, stopping short of immediate changes. The council, which includes federal leaders and outsiders recommended by Trump, must report within 180 days. Trump alleges FEMA's mishandling of disaster relief and suggests states should handle disasters with federal funds.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Sunday to establish a review council responsible for evaluating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While not immediately restructuring FEMA, the president's order signals potential changes for the nation's primary disaster response body.

The council will consist of federal leaders and "distinguished individuals" appointed by Trump, who have no current ties to government. Trump has directed this new council to convene its first public meeting within 90 days and submit a report shortly after. During recent visits to disaster-hit areas in North Carolina and California, Trump suggested he might reform or even eliminate FEMA, citing dissatisfaction with its performance.

He claimed that FEMA's relief efforts have been mismanaged and expressed concern over alleged political bias and misplacement of funds for migrant-related programs. Despite the criticisms, acting FEMA head Cam Hamilton has reassured the agency's personnel of their crucial role in national security, especially given the increased funding due to the growing frequency of severe weather events.

