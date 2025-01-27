Ancora's Proxy Battle against U.S. Steel

Activist investor Ancora Holdings is launching a high-stakes proxy battle against U.S. Steel. The investment firm is pushing for the company to scrap its merger agreement with Nippon Steel, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Ancora's strategy is to rally shareholders in an effort to remove U.S. Steel's CEO, David Burritt, sources told the newspaper. This move could significantly alter the leadership and strategic direction of one of America's iconic steelmakers.

The report highlights the growing influence of activist investors in shaping corporate governance, as firms like Ancora seek to sway decisions at the executive level for perceived better outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)