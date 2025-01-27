Left Menu

Chinese Actor Trafficking Ordeal Sparks International Crackdown

Chinese actor Wang Xing fell victim to a trafficking scam after being lured to Thailand for a fake film job. He was kidnapped to Myanmar, sparking international efforts for his rescue and broader action against scam operations in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:46 IST
Police have apprehended a suspect involved in the trafficking of a Chinese actor misled into Thailand with a fraudulent job offer, China's Public Security Ministry confirmed. Coordinated efforts between China's ministry, its embassy in Thailand, and Thai law enforcement facilitated the arrest of a "major criminal suspect" over the weekend, the ministry announced late Sunday.

Identified only by the surname Yan, the suspect was returned to China on Saturday without further details disclosed. The situation began when Wang Xing, a 22-year-old actor, accepted an unexpected film role in Thailand. Upon arrival in Bangkok, Wang was abducted and taken to a "scam compound," joining the thousands trapped in fraudulent telecommunications networks, as noted by the United Nations.

Wang's predicament gained attention when his girlfriend launched a social media campaign. Thai police eventually rescued him in Myanmar. The ministry emphasized ongoing efforts to dismantle scam centers and enhance international cooperation. Recently, authorities from China, Myanmar, and Thailand agreed to eliminate such operations, including establishing a Bangkok-based center to tackle these crimes along the borders of Myanmar and Cambodia, anticipated to commence next month.

