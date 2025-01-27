Left Menu

China Market: Tech Leads Amid Tariff Tensions

China's stock markets remained flat as manufacturing activity dropped unexpectedly and concerns over U.S. tariffs persisted. While blue-chip indexes barely moved, tech shares boosted Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index. Investors remain cautious despite new governmental capital initiatives, with specific apprehension towards potential future tariff increases.

China's stock markets were largely unchanged on Monday before the Lunar New Year holiday. A surprise contraction in manufacturing activity and apprehensions about U.S. tariffs balanced the optimism from new government strategies to boost long-term capital investment.

While China's CSI300 and Shanghai Composite saw minimal gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.9%, buoyed by tech shares. The decline in the manufacturing sector, the weakest since August, was attributed partly to decreased external demand.

Financial experts expressed caution as U.S. tariff threats cast a shadow over the market, with Morgan Stanley predicting a significant rise in China's average tariff rates over the next few years. Despite these challenges, interest from institutional capital into the stock market is being carefully monitored.

