China Market: Tech Leads Amid Tariff Tensions

China's stock markets were largely unchanged on Monday before the Lunar New Year holiday. A surprise contraction in manufacturing activity and apprehensions about U.S. tariffs balanced the optimism from new government strategies to boost long-term capital investment.

While China's CSI300 and Shanghai Composite saw minimal gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.9%, buoyed by tech shares. The decline in the manufacturing sector, the weakest since August, was attributed partly to decreased external demand.

Financial experts expressed caution as U.S. tariff threats cast a shadow over the market, with Morgan Stanley predicting a significant rise in China's average tariff rates over the next few years. Despite these challenges, interest from institutional capital into the stock market is being carefully monitored.

