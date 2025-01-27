UN Experts Commend Cyprus on Maritime Security Regulations on Private Security Companies

The UN Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries has praised the Republic of Cyprus for its stringent regulations on private security companies (PSCs) in the maritime sector. However, the group called for enhanced oversight of onshore security operations to ensure compliance with human rights standards and the law.

Following a nine-day visit, Working Group members Jovana Jezdimirovic Ranito and Michelle Small highlighted Cyprus as a global leader in regulating private maritime security. The country’s regulations, including the Protection of Cyprus Ships Against Acts of Piracy and Other Unlawful Acts Law, have proven effective in safeguarding Cyprus-flagged vessels from piracy and threats in high-risk maritime zones.

Currently, only 12 government-approved companies are authorized to provide armed security personnel aboard Cyprus-flagged ships. These companies undergo rigorous vetting to ensure compliance with international standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

“These measures are critical to preventing human rights abuses or criminal acts, especially in contexts involving arms and the use of force,” the experts stated.

Need for Stronger Onshore Oversight

While Cyprus has excelled in the maritime sector, the Working Group urged the government to implement similar high standards for onshore private security companies. With approximately 230 PSCs employing over 5,000 licensed personnel, concerns remain about oversight, training, and adherence to legal standards.

Proposed amendments to the Private Security Services Law of 2007 provide an opportunity to integrate human rights standards into the training curriculum and enhance regulatory oversight.

“Stronger scrutiny is necessary to identify and address gaps in vetting and monitoring processes for onshore PSCs,” the experts noted.

Commitment to Collaboration

The Working Group emphasized its readiness to support the Cypriot government and private security industry in both maritime and land-based sectors. The delegation engaged with a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, UN representatives, NGOs, and industry leaders, during their visits to Nicosia, Larnaca, and Limassol.

Broader Implications

Enhanced oversight of private security companies will bolster human rights protections and set an example for other nations. The experts underscored the importance of aligning security practices with international standards to ensure safety and justice for all individuals under PSC jurisdiction.

The full findings of the Working Group’s visit will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2025, offering further insights and recommendations for strengthening PSC regulations in Cyprus and beyond.