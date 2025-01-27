Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: M23 Rebels Reach Goma, Heightening Crisis in Congo

The M23 insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has intensified, reaching Goma and exacerbating humanitarian issues in a region scarred by past wars. This Tutsi-led group, relaunched in 2022, accuses the Congolese government of neglecting a previous peace accord. Allegations have emerged against Rwanda for supporting the rebels.

The M23 insurgency in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has intensified as it reaches the city of Goma, escalating a humanitarian crisis in a region ravaged by two wars between 1996 and 2003.

Originating from the March 23, 2009, peace accord which ended a previous Tutsi revolt, M23 accuses the Congolese government of not fully integrating Tutsis into the army and state. Since reigniting their rebellion in 2022, the group has seized new territories, including the coltan-rich region of Rubaya, generating significant mining revenue and prompting mass displacements.

The conflict has drawn accusations from Congo, U.N. officials, and Western powers against Rwanda, claiming its military support for M23. Despite denials, Rwanda has allegedly mobilized troops in Congo, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, international peacekeeping efforts by U.N. forces and the regional SADC mission face challenges amid continued hostilities.

