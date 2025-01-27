City of Tshwane Urges Spaza Shops and Food Outlets to Register Before Deadline

The City of Tshwane is calling on spaza shop owners and food-handling facilities to register their businesses with the municipality before the fast-approaching February 28, 2025, deadline.

Last year, the national government mandated spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities to comply with local by-laws within 21 days. However, the initial registration deadline of December 17, 2024, was extended to February 28, 2025, by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

In response to the extended deadline, the City of Tshwane developed a revised registration rollout plan currently being implemented across all seven regions under its jurisdiction. To date, 4,055 businesses have successfully registered with the municipality.

Importance of Registration

The City has stressed the importance of registration to ensure compliance with municipal by-laws and health regulations. "Once the registration window period closes, the City will enforce by-laws against non-compliant spaza shops and food-handling outlets. Enforcement measures will include confiscating goods, issuing fines, and potentially closing the business," the City said in a statement.

Documents Required for Registration

Business owners are urged to visit their local municipal offices or the City’s official website at www.tshwane.gov.za to complete the registration process. The following documents are required:

Zoning certificate

Certified copy of an ID or Home Affairs documents

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) registration documents or an affidavit for sole proprietors

Lease agreement or title deed

Proof of residence

Affidavit and certified ID of the stand or erf owner (if the business is on rented premises)

A menu (for restaurant operators)

Tax clearance certificate from SARS

Benefits of Compliance

Registered businesses will receive official trade licences or permits, which must be visibly displayed within their premises. These documents certify compliance with municipal health, fire safety, and town planning regulations, offering consumers peace of mind about the standards upheld by the business.

Community Involvement and Reporting Non-Compliance

The City is calling on consumers to help ensure businesses within their communities are compliant. To report non-compliant outlets, residents can email spazashopscontraventions@tshwane.gov.za or call 012 358 8865.

“Consumer involvement is crucial in maintaining safe and compliant businesses. Active participation will prevent non-compliant outlets from operating, ensuring public health and safety standards are met,” the City emphasized.

Business owners are encouraged to take this opportunity to register and avoid disruptions. The deadline is fast approaching, and no extensions are anticipated.