Delhi Elections See Increased Middle-Age Representation

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) highlights intriguing demographic trends among the candidates.

Most noticeably, candidates aged 41-50 dominate the scene, with their numbers rising to 235 compared to 199 in 2020. This surge suggests a stronger representation by middle-aged individuals.

The report, sourced from candidates' affidavits, also reveals an increase in candidates over 70, rising from 11 in the previous election to 19 this year, while younger applicants in the 25-30 age group have decreased from 57 to 46.

(With inputs from agencies.)