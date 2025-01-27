India Celebrates 76th Republic Day by Honoring 100 Trailblazing Entrepreneurs

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, presided over a special event at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, to honor 100 distinguished entrepreneurs from India’s skill ecosystem. These entrepreneurs, representing diverse industries and regions, were also invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade, a tribute to their contributions to innovation and national progress under the Skill India Mission.

Fresh from attending the Annual World Economic Forum (WEF2025) in Davos, Shri Chaudhary highlighted India’s growing reputation as a global skill hub. Sharing insights from his discussions with international business leaders, he noted the increasing acknowledgment of India’s talent pool and its pivotal role in sectors such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, and women-led development initiatives.

India’s Startup and MSME Ecosystem in Focus

India’s startup ecosystem, now the largest in the world with 118 unicorns valued at $354 billion, underscores the country’s robust economic foundation. The MSME sector—comprising 63 million enterprises, employing over 11 crore people, and contributing 30% to GDP and 45% to exports—was celebrated for its resilience and economic impact. Shri Chaudhary credited visionary policies and programs like Skill India and AtmaNirbhar Bharat for empowering millions of youth and fostering entrepreneurial ventures.

Highlighting Entrepreneurial Success Stories

The Minister celebrated the achievements of entrepreneurs from various states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast. A standout story was that of Ritendra Prasad, a resident of Ramgarh, Jharkhand, who leveraged his education in electrical and electronics engineering and an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) from NIESBUD to build a successful solar energy business.

Special recognition was also given to 16 entrepreneurs from the Northeast, including nine women who defied significant challenges. Among them were Namita M. Marak from Dhubri district, Assam, and Mandira Baglary from Udalguri district, celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit and resilience in rural and underserved areas.

Reflections on the Indian Constitution

Shri Chaudhary paid tribute to the Indian Constitution, calling it the foundation of India’s democratic ethos and a guarantor of equality, justice, and opportunity.

Other Highlights of the Event

Attendees included top officials from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, led by Joint Secretary Ms. Hena Usman.

On the eve of the celebration, the 100 entrepreneurs visited the Prime Ministers’ Museum, further enriching their experience of India’s journey of progress.

A Celebration of Inclusion and Innovation

The 76th Republic Day celebrations, featuring these exemplary entrepreneurs, showcased the transformative power of skill development initiatives, India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, and its commitment to creating a brighter, inclusive future driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.