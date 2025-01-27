Alleged Tiger Poacher Nabbed in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

In a significant enforcement move, authorities have arrested a man identified as Ajit Rajgond from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Rajgond is believed to be associated with multiple tiger poaching incidents.

The arrest followed a tip-off regarding his activities in a protected forest area of Rajura tehsil, linking him to poachers of the infamous Bahelia gang.

A court has ordered his detention until January 31 for further investigation, as he becomes a key figure in probing tiger poaching activities across Vidarbha from 2013 to 2015.

