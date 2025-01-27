Left Menu

Alleged Tiger Poacher Nabbed in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Ajit Rajgond, linked to the notorious Bahelia gang, was apprehended in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Arrested based on a tip-off, he is a suspect in numerous tiger poaching cases in Vidarbha between 2013 and 2015. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement move, authorities have arrested a man identified as Ajit Rajgond from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Rajgond is believed to be associated with multiple tiger poaching incidents.

The arrest followed a tip-off regarding his activities in a protected forest area of Rajura tehsil, linking him to poachers of the infamous Bahelia gang.

A court has ordered his detention until January 31 for further investigation, as he becomes a key figure in probing tiger poaching activities across Vidarbha from 2013 to 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

