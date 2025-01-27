Kerala High Court Calls for Overhaul of False Accusation Sentencing
The Kerala High Court urged the Parliament to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to address disproportionate punishments for false accusations. The Court highlighted the severe consequences for victims and advocated for harsher penalties for false accusers, referencing a disparity between their sentences and those of falsely implicated individuals.
The Kerala High Court has highlighted significant concerns over the disproportionate punishments prescribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for false accusations. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan has called on the Parliament to address these sentencing shortcomings.
This observation came as the court denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of falsely implicating a woman, Sheela Sunny, in a drug-related case. The Court's order on the matter has been forwarded to the Union government for further action. Justice Kunhikrishnan emphasized the life-ruining potential of false accusations and stressed the need for accountability.
The stark penalty disparity between false accusers and the falsely accused was criticized by the court, pointing out that responsible parties often face lenient sentences while victims can endure severe consequences. The Court called for comprehensive reform in false accusation penalties to ensure just sentencing.
