Left Menu

Kerala High Court Calls for Overhaul of False Accusation Sentencing

The Kerala High Court urged the Parliament to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to address disproportionate punishments for false accusations. The Court highlighted the severe consequences for victims and advocated for harsher penalties for false accusers, referencing a disparity between their sentences and those of falsely implicated individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:42 IST
Kerala High Court Calls for Overhaul of False Accusation Sentencing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has highlighted significant concerns over the disproportionate punishments prescribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for false accusations. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan has called on the Parliament to address these sentencing shortcomings.

This observation came as the court denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of falsely implicating a woman, Sheela Sunny, in a drug-related case. The Court's order on the matter has been forwarded to the Union government for further action. Justice Kunhikrishnan emphasized the life-ruining potential of false accusations and stressed the need for accountability.

The stark penalty disparity between false accusers and the falsely accused was criticized by the court, pointing out that responsible parties often face lenient sentences while victims can endure severe consequences. The Court called for comprehensive reform in false accusation penalties to ensure just sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025