Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Uttarakhand becomes the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aligning personal laws across religions. Announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, UCC aims to equalize civil rights and legal standards while excluding Scheduled Tribes. The initiative fulfills BJP's electoral promise from the 2022 assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand, governed by the BJP, has made history by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This significant move aims at unifying personal laws concerning marriage, divorce, and property rights across different religions in the state, with an exception for Scheduled Tribes.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a special event. Dhami highlighted the UCC as a tool to eliminate legal inequalities based on caste, religion, or community, fulfilling a major electoral promise made by the party during the 2022 assembly elections.
This legislative step is seen as a landmark moment in India's history, symbolizing the BJP's commitment to legal uniformity. The introduction of mandatory online registration for marriages and relationships also seeks to safeguard individuals' rights while simplifying administrative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
