Potential Out-of-Court Settlement in Defamation Case Against AAP Leaders

Congress leader Sandip Dikshit considers not prosecuting Chief Minister Atishi and AAP’s Sanjay Singh if they retract defamatory statements against him. Both parties are open to an out-of-court settlement as they await further court proceedings. The court has granted time till February 6 for arguments on the criminal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:47 IST
  • India

Congress leader Sandip Dikshit is contemplating not pursuing a defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Sanjay Singh, provided they withdraw their allegedly defamatory claims against him. This revelation was made during a recent court proceeding in Delhi.

The submission by Dikshit's counsel occurred before additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, who emphasized that both parties could explore an out-of-court settlement. The proposed accused's counsel noted that some documents from the complaint were missing, prompting the court to order the complainant to supply these documents to the opposition.

The case has been adjourned to February 6 to allow AAP leaders time to prepare for arguments regarding the cognisance of Dikshit's criminal complaint. The complaint followed allegations made at a press conference where Atishi and Sanjay Singh claimed Dikshit had received funds from the BJP, suggesting collusion to undermine AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

