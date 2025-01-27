Supreme Court Stays Madras HC's Inquiry Order in Anna University Case
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Madras High Court's directive for a departmental inquiry into a leaked FIR in an alleged sexual assault case at Chennai's Anna University. Certain observations against the Tamil Nadu police were stayed, while the SIT probe into the case continues.
The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Madras High Court's order that called for a departmental inquiry into a leaked FIR involving an alleged sexual assault case of a student from Chennai's Anna University.
Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma executed this interim order while considering an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government against the previous high court order, which had levied specific criticisms on the state police.
The top court clarified that while the high court's observations are under suspension, the special investigation team (SIT), formed under the direction of the high court to investigate the alleged assault, will continue its work.
