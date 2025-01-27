Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Madras HC's Inquiry Order in Anna University Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Madras High Court's directive for a departmental inquiry into a leaked FIR in an alleged sexual assault case at Chennai's Anna University. Certain observations against the Tamil Nadu police were stayed, while the SIT probe into the case continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:02 IST
Supreme Court Stays Madras HC's Inquiry Order in Anna University Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Madras High Court's order that called for a departmental inquiry into a leaked FIR involving an alleged sexual assault case of a student from Chennai's Anna University.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma executed this interim order while considering an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government against the previous high court order, which had levied specific criticisms on the state police.

The top court clarified that while the high court's observations are under suspension, the special investigation team (SIT), formed under the direction of the high court to investigate the alleged assault, will continue its work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025