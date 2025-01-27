Scandal Unveiled: ED Raids Target Former MLA Baljeet Yadav in Fund Misuse Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of search operations at nine locations connected to former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav across Rajasthan and Haryana. This move is part of an investigation into a money laundering scheme linked to an alleged scam involving the MLA-LAD funds meant for acquiring sports equipment for schools.

During these searches, the ED reported seizing cash amounting to Rs 31 lakh, various incriminating documents, and a multitude of digital devices. This investigation was sparked by an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur, highlighting violations under several acts, including the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

The FIR emerged from information initially shared by the ED, which suggested that Yadav had advocated for purchasing sports equipment from select vendors. These vendors, allegedly favored due to their connections, supplied equipment of inferior quality at inflated costs, diverting funds for personal gain. Further investigations are ongoing as responses from Yadav are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)