DMK's Legal Challenge: Supreme Court Bound?
The DMK plans to challenge the proposed Waqf law in the Supreme Court. DMK MP A Raja criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee's handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and accused its meetings of being undemocratic. He insists the proposed law is unconstitutional and claims opposition members were sidelined.
- Country:
- India
The DMK announced plans to take legal action against the Waqf law proposal, seeking redress in the Supreme Court once the Bill is enacted. This decision follows the Joint Parliamentary Committee's move to finalize its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, prompting strong criticism from DMK MP A Raja.
Raja, part of the committee convened by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, emphatically stated that the fight is destined for the courts. Raja claims the proposed law is unconstitutional and vowed that both he and his party would contest it before the apex court.
He criticized the proceedings led by Pal as a 'mockery,' alleging that opposition amendments were mishandled and documents were withheld. As the committee prepares to finalize its report, there is anticipation of government action during the Budget Session starting January 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
