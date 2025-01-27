Left Menu

DMK's Legal Challenge: Supreme Court Bound?

The DMK plans to challenge the proposed Waqf law in the Supreme Court. DMK MP A Raja criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee's handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and accused its meetings of being undemocratic. He insists the proposed law is unconstitutional and claims opposition members were sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:14 IST
DMK's Legal Challenge: Supreme Court Bound?
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK announced plans to take legal action against the Waqf law proposal, seeking redress in the Supreme Court once the Bill is enacted. This decision follows the Joint Parliamentary Committee's move to finalize its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, prompting strong criticism from DMK MP A Raja.

Raja, part of the committee convened by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, emphatically stated that the fight is destined for the courts. Raja claims the proposed law is unconstitutional and vowed that both he and his party would contest it before the apex court.

He criticized the proceedings led by Pal as a 'mockery,' alleging that opposition amendments were mishandled and documents were withheld. As the committee prepares to finalize its report, there is anticipation of government action during the Budget Session starting January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025